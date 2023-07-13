HCMC wants to learn about RoK's urban development experience

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hoped that the southern metropolis and South Korean localities will continuously strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, and tourism.

Speaking at the receiving ceremony for Mr. Shin Choong II, the newly-appointed Consul General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to HCMC on July 13, the city’s chairman emphasized that HCMC always treasures the friendship between Vietnam and South Korea.

He affirmed that the city’s leaders will coordinate and support the newly appointed Consul General of the Republic of Korea to HCMC in all activities to strengthen bilateral relations.

A delegation of HCMC’s officials plans to have a business trip to RoK in September to enhance cooperative relations with Korean localities to foster cooperation relations between HCMC and RoK's localities. The city's leader hoped that HCMC will receive experience in urban management and development of major cities, such as Seoul and Busan.

For his part, Mr. Shin Choong Il pledged that the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea to HCMC will do his utmost to support the city’s delegation.



He expressed his sincere thanks to HCMC’s leaders for the support in all activities of the Consulate General of RoK and Korean businesses in the southern economic hub; and highly appreciated the annual dialogue between municipal leaders and Korean enterprises businesses, and plans to hold such a dialogue this year.

He hoped the two sides to strengthen the cooperation relationship in various fields, especially organize more exchanges, educational and cultural activities. The Korean side is willing to provide training courses for HCMC’s cadres and civil servants, he added.