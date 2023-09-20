HCMC wants to become cooperation model between Vietnamese, Japanese localities

A ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan took place at Saigon Opera House in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.

At the ceremony, on behalf of the leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai extends greetings to the Japanese Government and people and Japanese Consul General to HCMC Ono Masuo.

Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his pride in the efforts and results that the two countries have achieved over the past 50 years since Vietnam and Japan officially established bilateral diplomatic relations on September 21, 1973.

According to the leader, under the context of the global situation with complicated and rapid changes. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region which is identified as the driving force for global growth has seen many potential risks of geopolitics.

Ho Chi Minh City is ready to accompany the Japanese Government and partners to find and implement initiatives for the further development of both countries, the regional and world communities.

In particular, Ho Chi Minh City always desires to create a new ODA cooperation model with JICA through a dynamic combination between JICA's aid capital, the city's budget, business investment and the participation of service users.

Moreover, Ho Chi Minh City wants to become a cooperation model between Vietnamese and Japanese localities. At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City hoped that the Government, business community and Japanese partners would consider Ho Chi Minh City as a special and main partner of the country in the region and the world.

As for the Japanese side, Japanese Consul General to HCMC Ono Masuo sent sincere thankfulness to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and related parties for organizing the celebration.

The Japanese Consul General said that the friendly and cooperative relationship between Japan and Vietnam has been built and developed in many fields such as economics, politics, culture, sports and so on. To mark the wonderful relationship, Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko begin their trip to Vietnam on September 20.