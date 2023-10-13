HCMC, US focus on cooperation in innovation field, green transformation

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received Ambassador of the United States of America in Vietnam Marc E. Knapper on October 13 on his working trip in the city.

At the reception, Chairman Phan Van Mai mentioned some cooperation programs in need of pushing up including high-quality human resource training and building science and technology, innovation center in Ho Chi Minh City.

With the plan of building a financial center in Ho Chi Minh City following the model of financial center in the US, Chairman Mai proposed Ambassador Marc E. Knapper to promote the support of building and developing a legal framework for Ho Chi Minh City to receive strategic investors from the US.

Besides, Ho Chi Minh City desired to receive support in terms of green transformation for its economy together with the Southern key economic region, green financial sector serving for sustainable development targets; and experiences to soon form a financial market in the city, thereby spreading to this model for the whole Southern economic region.

On the other hand, Chairman Mai highly appreciated the cooperation promotion between localities of both sides and called for US investors to join and contribute to the more practical, effective cooperation.

On the side of Ambassador Marc E. Knapper, he highly appreciated the establishment of mutual working groups between Ho Chi Minh City and the US Consulate General in the city serving the implementation of cooperation targets, and promotion of mutual developments. H.E. Marc E. Knapper confirmed that the US Government and enterprises were ready to support Vietnam in fields of green transformation for economic development.

Regarding the establishment of a financial center in Ho Chi Minh City following the model in the US, Ambassador Marc E. Knapper said that Ho Chi Minh City should have an appropriate business environment initially, including clear a legal framewwork together with the acceleration of permit granting.

In order to actualize the appropriate cooperation in accordance with the relationship between the two countries, Chairman Mai identified that the current period would be a chance for the two sides to mutually take action.

The working groups will be responsible for regularly exchanging with the US Embassy in Vietnam to identify the key, practical works to soon implement to gain achievements.