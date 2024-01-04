HCMC tries to attract good students to work in state machinery

Ho Chi Minh City has been trying to attract good students to work in state machinery by offering specific policies on income and bonuses.

Students and young scientists participate in the civil service exam in December

After the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City ( Resolution 98), Ho Chi Minh City sets the goal of attracting excellent graduates, young scientists, and highly qualified people in state machinery to improve the quality of young officials for the city's political system by offering special mechanisms on income, work promotion and many other incentives.

In early December 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council approved a remuneration policy to recruit civil servants and public employees from excellent graduates and highly qualified people to work in state-run agencies and units.

According to this policy, in addition to salary and allowance policies according to regulations, people with doctoral degrees and equivalent get income support equal to 4 times the regional minimum monthly salary while master's degrees and equivalent holders will receive support three times the monthly regional minimum wage. Anyone having initiatives or technical and technological innovations from the city level or equivalent or higher will also receive incentives of up to VND100 million (US$4,121) each per project.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assesses that this is a breakthrough policy based on the specific products of excellent graduates and highly qualified people. The application of incentive levels will create great motivation showing the city authorities’ recognition of the efforts and intellectual contributions of people according to this policy.

Also in December 2023, Ho Chi Minh City organized a civil service exam to recruit excellent graduates and young scientists after the five-year implementation of this policy for the first time.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs Huynh Thanh Nhan said that Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay special attention to talent attraction with the aim to build high-quality human resources, making an important contribution to shaping and promoting the development of the city in the context of globalization, digital transformation and deep integration.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, attracting excellent graduates and young scientists has been implemented since 2018. However, after 5 years of implementing the old regulations, the city has not recruited any individuals who are good students, young scientists and talented people in the political system.

One of the reasons is that salary policies, income and other incentives are not attractive enough to lure these special people whereas organizations outside the public sector offer handsome wages. With the breakthrough mechanisms and policies concretized from the Resolution 98, Ho Chi Minh City will foster and build a team of leaders and managers with excellent moral qualities and capacity to join in the city’s growth.

According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the pilot civil service exam has created a big change in awareness and a healthy competitive environment as well as helped select competent people with moral qualities; thereby, contributing to good implementation of regulations on power control in personnel work.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan