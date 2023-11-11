HCMC to spend VND104 billion supporting community-based health collaborators

The twelfth session of the 10th municipal People's Council in the term 2021-2026 passed a resolution on spending levels to support community-based health collaborators in Ho Chi Minh City.

The support for collaborators will be carried out from January 1, 2024.

Specifically, each community health collaborator in Thu Duc City and 16 districts receives an amount of VND 500,000 per month as support while their peers in five outlying districts get VND550,000 a person monthly.

In addition, city authorities will give partial support of VND 300,000 a person yearly for purchasing household health insurance cards for these uninsured health collaborators.

Community health collaborators and relevant agencies, organizations and individuals are eligible for the policy. The total estimated cost is more than VND 104 billion taken from the state budget according to current budget decentralization.

The city also planned to spend more than VND99.5 billion to support more than 16,000 health collaborators in community in 2024. Of which, more than VND 75 billion will be used to support more than 12,500 collaborators in Thu Duc City and 16 districts while over VND24 billion will be for roughly 3,600 collaborators in 5 outlying districts.

Moreover, more than VND4.8 billion will be spent for partial financial support for community health collaborators when buying voluntary health insurance for collaborators in 2024.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee believes that the resolution serves as an important legal basis for the implementation of developing a network of community health collaborators – assistants for the grassroots health system so that the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City can perform well its care and protection of people's health in the community.