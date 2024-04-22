HCMC to promote crucial role of press on policy communication

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just issued Directive No.9 on the development of the policy communication in the city.

Overview of a press conference providing information about socio-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City to the press agencies (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee required the departments, agencies, sectors, Thu Duc City and districts to proactively and closely collaborate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications to provide information to the press agencies in the various periods of planning, formulating, completing, promulgating, implementing and evaluating policies.



Besides, it is important to reinforce the policy communication on digital platforms.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee was assigned to proactively provide information and directions of the Municipal People’s Committee and the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee to the press agencies and closely collaborate with the HCMC Department of Information and Communications to propose departments, sectors and localities to proactively give information in the demand of press agencies.

On the other hand, it is essential to take advantage of technology to review and value the inevitable information trends in journalism and means of communication to grasp the arising problems in the process of implementing policy communication.

The press agencies in Ho Chi Minh City are required to regularly, closely collaborate with departments, sectors and localities on policy communication; enhance the quality of policy communication and the digital transformation of the journalism sector; apply technology and innovate multimedia communication methods and develop policy communication on digital platforms to achieve high efficiency.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong