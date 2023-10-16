HCMC to pilot hiring management personnel to reduce workload

Ho Chi Minh City will pilot a model of hiring management personnel to reduce pressure on civil servants in state organizations who will concentrate on their important duties.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a document assigning the HCMC Institute for Development Studies to develop a draft project ‘Building an efficient civil service in the city between 2024 and 2030".

In addition to hiring personnel for management positions, it is expected that Ho Chi Minh City will pilot a mechanism allowing employees of state-run organizations who don’t have to meet citizens to solve problems to work from home.

Based on its special urban characteristics, city leaders will continue to review and arrange effective and efficient apparatus by allocating staffing associated with the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15.

To build a team of professional staff, Ho Chi Minh City offers many solutions to improve the quality of recruitment, training, fostering and development of officials while continuing to build mechanisms and policies and promote attracting high-quality human resources to work in the machinery of state organizations.

At the same time, the city will rotate staff, leaders, and managers at all grades by sending leaders and managers to the grassroots and vice versa to train and create conditions for staff planed for management positions to have an environment to develop their management skills comprehensively.

From 2024 to 2025, Ho Chi Minh City targets to overcome the limitations and shortcomings of the civil service and its staff with the aim for highly efficient civil services to meet new requirements of Ho Chi Minh City's development during the period 2025-2030.