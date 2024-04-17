HCMC to pilot digital student records

HCMC will pilot digital student records for first graders

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Bao Quoc said that the department will pilot the implementation of digital student records for more than 132,000 first grade students at public and non-public elementary schools citywide.

According to the plan, from June 2024, schools are embracing digital platforms to streamline the retention of student records and creating digital transcripts for all first grade students in the 2023-2024 school year, then continue to roll out the retention of student records of all grades.

One of the most significant advancements in education technology has been the digitization of student records that contribute to the goal of digital transformation, including database synchronization to improve management in schools, said the representative of the Department of Education.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has already had software solutions to deploy digital student records for first grade students. Along with that, all teachers in the city have digital signatures.

In the near future, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City will coordinate with bureaus of Education and Training in districts and Thu Duc City to provide refresher courses for teachers on how to use digital signatures in school records in the digital environment.

Chief of Office of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Ho Tan Minh said that in the past, parents received students' paper transcripts when their children graduated from elementary schools/ secondary schools/ high schools or when they applied for their child to transfer to a new school.

From the time of implementation of digital student records, parents can look up their children's academic results; thereby, they can coordinate with teachers in educating students.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan