HCMC to organize series of cultural activities to welcome New Year

The HCMC People’s Committee has just launched a plan to organize a series of cultural activities welcoming the New Year 2024 in the city.

HCMC will perform stunning fireworks at two places to light up the city's night sky on New Year’s Eve to welcome 2024.

Accordingly, a high-range firework display will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. A low-range firework display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks performances will be displayed for 15 minutes, from 00:00 to 00:15 on January 1, 2024.

HCMC’s annual New Year's Eve countdown party will be held at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the HCMC People's Committee and Nguyen Hue v in District 1.

In addition, a wide range of cultural activities welcoming the New Year will be organized in Thu Duc City and districts across the city on the night of December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024.

On this occasion, many sports events are scheduled to take place in the city, such as the HCMC Martial Arts Festival to be held in front of the municipal Opera House, a bike race from the intersection of Mai Chi Tho and Dong Van Cong streets to the old toll station in the Saigon River tunnel.