HCMC to invest thousands of billions of dong in training human resources

The Council of Principals of Universities in HCMC on February 29 held a conference to review activities in 2023 and launch tasks this year.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Last year, the Council of Principals of Universities in HCMC complemented many important tasks, such as organizing and promoting seminars, conferences, and competitions for students, strengthening exchanges of experience among universities, and promoting digital platforms and connectivity between the council and universities.

Regarding key tasks, the principal council focuses on the overall project of training human resources at the international level in eight sectors including Information Technology - Communications, Mechanics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Business Administration, Finance - Banking, Healthcare, Tourism, Urban Management in the 2020 - 2035 period.

The component projects of higher education facilities ordered by the municipal government were approved by the HCMC Department of Science and Technology. Contracts were signed to carry out seven out of nine projects with a total investment capital of nearly VND8.4 billion (US$343,405).

Particularly, the municipal Department of Education and Training has collected opinions from departments and universities on the draft of the project building HCMC into an international education and training center to attract students in the region and the world to submit to the People’s Committee of the city.

In his conclusion, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai has delegated the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Home Affairs to implement four approved projects and suggested universities train human resources for the projects no later than June 2024.

Building HCMC into an international education and training center to attract students in the region and the world is a very important project. The assigned units must focus on completing the work.

In the coming time, the city will select and focus on investing in innovation centers in a number of schools, regardless of whether they are public or private educational establishments, the facilities of the city, departments, or ministries.

The city is willing to invest hundreds of billions of dong, even thousands of billions of dong, in training human resources. The Council of Principals of universities in HCMC and the administration of the city must closely link with each other to develop staff training programs.

Schools need to proactively propose the city solve their problems and difficulties, provide support in human resource training, and give opinions and research on strategic issues for the city’s development.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh