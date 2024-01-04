Education

HCMC to inspect school meals in educational facilities

The HCMC Department of Education and Training will conduct periodic and unexpected inspections of school meals at public educational facilities in the city.

The HCMC Department of Education and Training will conduct periodic and unexpected inspections of school meals at public educational facilities in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

The inspection delegation will also supervise and monitor the cleaning, deodorization, disinfection, sanitization, and maintenance of toilets to ensure safety in schools.

In addition, the inspection delegations of the Departments of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and 21 districts will carry out periodic and unexpected inspections of meals, environment, hygiene, and sanitation in schools.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Duong Tri Dung said that each educational units needs to regularly self-inspect and promote the role of the parent representative board in directly inspecting and implementing regulations on school meals and environmental sanitation.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh

