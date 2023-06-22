HCMC to host Baby Products & Toy Expo next month

The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) 2023 will take place for the second time in HCMC from July 19-21.

IBTE 2023 will be organized alongside two other expos, namely Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) and the Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo (IGHE).

The three exhibitions, with up to 500 booths, will be organized by VINEXAD and CHAOUY EXPO, in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Consumer Goods Development (VACOD) and the Vietnam Electronic Business Association (VEIA).

IBTE 2023 will present 200 factories specializing in exporting products for mothers and babies, including toys and other products for kids under 14.

IBTE will help companies connect to customers, with the long-term goal of making IBTE the most influential and professional B2B exhibition for toys and children's products in Southeast Asia.

The market for children's products in Vietnam has an annual turnover of more than 7 billion USD. Children under 14 accounts for nearly 40 percent of the country's 97 million people.

The Vietnamese toy market is growing rapidly thanks to improvements in living standards and a growing middle-class.