HCMC to embark on projects to exploit advertising to boost its state budget

HCMC should soon embark on projects to exploit advertising to boost its state budget which was mentioned at a session today.

The Department of Culture and Society under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council had a supervision session with the Department of Transport, the Department of Information and Communications, and the Department of Construction on the effectiveness of State management of advertising activities in Ho Chi Minh City under the chair of Head of the Department of Culture and Society Cao Thanh Binh.

Cao Thanh Binh commented that during the process of surveying the results implemented after the explanation session of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City on the effectiveness of State management of advertising activities in the city, there are still many shortcomings and weaknesses that have not been completely fixed. Though the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council has pointed out many violations in advertising activities in many areas and localities in previous surveys, these violations have not been completely resolved so far. Specifically, many large, illegal billboards are still seen on many roads and public areas; moreover, billboards with political propaganda content combined with ads with difficult-to-control content still exist.

Representatives of departments at the supervision session talked about difficulties and inadequacies in inspecting and handling violations in advertising activities and the causes of inefficient state management.

According to them, after many years of implementing the Advertising Law, Ho Chi Minh City has not issued an advertising plan meanwhile the price for exploiting road traffic infrastructure is slow to be promulgated. Plus, the licensing of advertising projects issued by people's committees of districts still overlaps between departments and agencies.

Last but not least, many outdoor advertising billboards are located at construction sites, green parks, entertainment areas, and urban traffic land which are managed by many different localities and departments; thus, responsible agencies can't throw the book at violators.

According to Mr. Cao Thanh Binh, due to the lack of regulations for coordinating the management of advertising activities between relevant agencies and local administrations. Furthermore, the city is slow in completing and promulgating the Advertising Exploitation Project, leading to a huge loss of revenue for the city's state budget.