HCMC to call for investment in wastewater treatment plants

Ho Chi Minh City will call for social contributions for the construction of wastewater treatment plants, said Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Dang Phu Thanh.

Deputy Director Thanh yesterday said that according to the approved planning development orientation, the city will invest in the construction of 11 urban domestic wastewater treatment plants with a total capacity of 2,912 million cubic meters a day in 2020 and 3,076 million cubic meters a day in 2030.

According to him, the city will mobilize financial resources to build a number of new factories and increase the capacity of one factory in the coming time. Specifically, the city will call for investment in the form of Public Private Partnership to build a wastewater collection system and treatment plant at the city’s western gate.

Moreover, the southern metropolis will build a collection system and upgrade the Tham Luong - Ben Cat wastewater treatment plant for the second phase and wastewater collection system and treatment plant. Last but not least, the construction of another wastewater collection system and treatment plants in the Northwest of the city will commence.