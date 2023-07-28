HCMC to build smart ticket system for its public transport



Vice Chairman of HCMC Peple’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that HCMC Transport Department is assigned to direct the Management Center for Public Transport to send the project to related state departments and agencies to study and implement as a part of the city’s working plan.

HCMC Transport Department and Information – Communications Department, professional management agencies of the State, HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority (TCIP), and relevant investors must review and apply the Standard Framework for Automatic Ticket Collection System in Passenger Public Transport when they develop, assess, approve, and carry out an investment project to establish such a system in HCMC.

HCMC Transport Department is requested to create one specific Standard Framework for Automatic Ticket Collection System in Passenger Public Transport for HCMC according to actual situations. It will then collect professional opinions from relevant state units when in need of adjusting this framework or report to HCMC People’s Committee when needed directions.

MAUR is asked to review the status of the bidding package to build an automatic ticket collection system for Subway Route No.2, Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Route, while considering the possibility to integrate with other public transport kinds (bus lines, urban railway No.1) and challenges (if any). These information pieces have to be compiled in a report sent to HCMC Transport Department this July.

According to the HCMC Department of Transport, the smart ticket system for public transport in HCMC belongs to the program ‘Global Future Cities’, using non-refundable ODA capital of US$5 million from the Governments of the UK and North Ireland via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.