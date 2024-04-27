HCMC surveys tourist attractions in city, Binh Duong

The HCMC Department of Tourism surveyed tourist attractions in District 12 and Thuan An City in the neighboring province of Binh Duong on April 26.

Visitors enjoy pottery making at the Vuon Nha Gom store in Binh Duong province. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Nguyen Tham who participated in the survey said that she was surprised at a large crocodile farm in District 12. Visitors have an opportunity to enjoy crocodile fishing, products made of crocodile skin, and learn about useful components of crocodile bone in producing medicines, especially in providing care and treatment for children with brittle bone disease.

According to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of District 12 Nguyen Minh Chanh, the locality has many interesting tourist attractions, such as An Phu Dong War Zone traditional house, Vuon Cau Do (Red Areca Garden) Memorial Area, Saigon Crocodile Village, Quang Trung Software City, Ben Xua Tourist Area, Vinh Nghiem Monastery. In 2023, District 12 received around 330,000 visitors.

On the same day, the HCMC Department of Tourism announced that in the first four months of this year, the city received more than 1.8 million international visitors and over 10.8 million domestic tourists, earned revenue from tourism of more than VND60,000 billion (US$2.4 billion), reached 31.6 percent of this year’s target.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Dung, head of Vinh Nghiem Monastery receives the delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors enjoy products made of crocodile skin at the Sai Gon crocodile farm. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates visit Phu Long temple in Binh Duong province. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh