Housing for storm-hit families must be completed by January 31, 2026: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested that new housing and resettlement be provided for households whose homes were swept away, completely collapsed, or severely damaged by floods in the central region before January 31, 2026.

Many teaching devices at Phu Mo Primary School in Phu Mo Commune, Dak Lak Province have been damaged. (Photo: SGGP)

Central localities from Ha Tinh to Dak Lak endured back-to-back storms and flooding in late October and early November, with historic prolonged deluges in Hue and Da Nang triggered by storms Fengshen (No. 12) and Kalmaegi (No. 13), inflicting heavy casualties and damage to homes, schools, infrastructure, production, and trade, especially aquaculture.

Preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed that disasters across the region left 90 dead and missing, 273 injured, 1,900 houses collapsed or swept away, 227,847 others damaged or unroofed, 160,715 ha of rice and crops ruined, 3,570 livestock and 452,098 poultry dead, 684 boats sunk or damaged, 63,328 aquaculture cages destroyed, 161 km of canals impaired, 64.9 km of riverbanks and coastlines eroded, and 253 km of roads damaged. The total estimated losses exceed VND27,289 billion (US$1.04 billion).

The PM earlier approved VND1,465 billion in aid to seven provinces and cities for immediate recovery, while the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee allocated VND206 billion to affected areas.

In the dispatch, Party Secretaries and chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, and Dak Lak were urged to visit and offer support to affected families, especially those with dead, missing, or injured relatives, by November 15.

Soldiers assist residents in repairing storm damage. (Photo: SGGP)

Temporary housing for displaced residents and emergency repairs to unroofed or damaged homes must be finished by November 20.

Authorities must provide food and essentials for households at risk of hunger, ensuring no shortages of food, clothing, or clean water. The army, police, youth and women’s unions, self-defense militia, and students are to be fully deployed to help clean and restore homes, roads, schools, clinics, offices, and factories, enabling a swift return to normal living, education, health care, production, and trade, especially exports, by November 20.

Critical infrastructure, including power, water, telecoms, roads, irrigation, and dams, must be restored by November 20.

All disaster damage must be fully documented and verified, with local budgets and legal funds raised for regulated relief, by the same date.

Additional tasks were also assigned to relevant ministers, the Governor of the State Bank, the VFF Central Committee, the Government Office, and the mass media.

