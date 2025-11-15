National

Restoration project of Memorial Site of General Secretary Ha Huy Tap started

On November 15, the Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects of Ha Tinh Province held a groundbreaking ceremony for the restoration project of the Memorial Site of General Secretary Ha Huy Tap in Cam Hung Commune.

Delegates carry out the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The restoration project of the Tomb and Memorial Site of General Secretary Ha Huy Tap has a total investment of VND49.241 billion (approximately US$2.1 million) and comprises three main sub-projects. The first involves the construction and renovation of the memorial house, commemorative house, and thatched house. The second focuses on building and upgrading technical infrastructure and several components within the monument site. The third sub-project covers the construction and restoration of specific structures within the tomb area.

According to the plan, the project is scheduled to be completed within 110 days, in time to commemorate the 120th anniversary of General Secretary Ha Huy Tap’s birth (1906–2026).

The Tomb and Memorial Site of General Secretary Ha Huy Tap is a historically significant “red site,” playing an important role in educating the public about revolutionary traditions. Over time, auxiliary works have led to severe deterioration of many structures within the memorial and tomb areas. The facilities are small and cramped, the infrastructure is fragmented, and the exhibition methods are outdated, failing to meet current standards for preservation, public education, and visitor engagement.

Therefore, the restoration work is an urgent necessity, aimed at preserving the original elements of the site, improving the quality of traditional education activities, and effectively fulfilling political and commemorative purposes. This includes marking the 120th anniversary of General Secretary Ha Huy Tap’s birth and advancing efforts to propose the site for recognition as a Special National Relic.

Memorial area of ​​General Secretary Ha Huy Tap
Memorial area of ​​General Secretary Ha Huy Tap
By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

