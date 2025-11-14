National

Over 1,750 tons of rice provided to Dak Lak people affected by typhoon No. 13

The Dak Lak Provincial People’s Committee announced that the Ministry of Finance had decided to release national reserve rice for the province.

Previously, the Dak Lak Provincial People’s Committee had submitted a proposal requesting food assistance for residents in areas damaged by typhoon No. 13 (Kalmaegi).

After consideration, the Ministry of Finance directed the State Reserve Agency to release over 1,750 tons of rice to Dak Lak Province for emergency relief to residents affected by the typhoon.

z7199618651378-f29c40aa2463507199aa8b3569e94e4e-3819-3178.jpg
Numerous fishing boats in Song Cau Ward, Dak Lak Province were damaged by strong waves.

Typhoon No. 13 recently hit Dak Lak Province, causing three deaths and 13 injuries; over 10,500 houses were damaged, with collapsed roofs or structural damage. More than 9,200 homes were flooded, including 188 completely destroyed. Over 280 infrastructure facilities were affected, and 51,720 hectares of crops were damaged.

Preliminary assessments as of November 13 indicated that total damages in Dak Lak Province are approximately VND2,600 billion (US$98.7 million).

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

