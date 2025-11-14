Legislators mull over investment policy for Gia Binh International Airport

The NA is also scheduled to vote on a resolution concerning the allocation of the 2026 central budget and to debate the draft amended law on deposit insurance on November 14.

The 15th National Assembly (NA) on November 14 are looking into the Government’s proposal and a verification report on the investment policy for the Gia Binh International Airport project, along with a video presentation introducing the project, as part of its ongoing 10th session.

The November 13 sitting of the 15th National Assembly's ongoing 10th session (Photo: National Assembly fanpage)

Lawmakers will then move to deliberate the draft revised Law on Construction. Designed to stipulate only the core and principle-based provisions and matters falling under the NA’s authority, the draft has been reorganised into eight chapters and 97 articles, 71 fewer than the current legislation.

The proposed amendments center on several key areas of reforming methods and improving the efficiency of construction and investment management, cutting and simplifying administrative procedures and business – investment conditions, and clearly delineating the responsibilities of state management bodies and stakeholders involved in construction activities.

Notably, the draft abolishes the requirement for specialist state agencies to appraise technical designs developed after basic design approval as stipulated in the existing Construction Law. Instead, project owners would be empowered to oversee all subsequent construction designs once an investment project is approved.

The bill also enhances the roles and responsibilities of design consultants and verification consultants in professional matters, including structural safety, fire safety, and compliance with technical standards and regulations.

In addition, it introduces more flexible rules on construction permits, expanding the categories exempt from permitting and simplifying procedures. The draft mandates fully online processing, streamlined dossiers and conditions, and significantly reduced processing times, with permits expected to be issued within a maximum of seven days.

During the afternoon sitting, the NA is scheduled to vote on a resolution concerning the allocation of the 2026 central budget and to debate the draft amended law on deposit insurance.

For the remainder of the afternoon, the assembly will meet in a closed session to consider the ratification of an agreement in the field of foreign affairs at the request of the State President.

VNA