Emergency funding allocated to storm-hit localities

The Government will provide VND700 billion (US$25.5 million) from the 2025 central budget contingency fund to Hue City and the provinces of Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Dak Lak to support post-disaster recovery efforts.

The funding will help the four localities bolster resources to support housing for affected residents, resettle people in areas facing urgent disaster risks, and restore essential infrastructure such as schools, health facilities, roads, and irrigation works.

Workers repair landslides caused by storm in Nhơn Hai Commune, Gia Lai Province.

Under the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 2485/QD-TTg dated November 14, Hue City will receive VND100 billion, Quảng Ngai Province, VND100 billion, Gia Lai Province, VND300 billion, and Dak Lak Province, VND200 billion.

Provincial and municipal People’s Committees are responsible for proactively balancing their local budgets and, together with the central Government’s support and other lawful financial sources, implementing urgent tasks to remedy disaster consequences in accordance with regulations.

VNA