HCMC supports Laos’ fulfillment of international responsibilities

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) offers a gift to Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Champasak province, Saythong Xayavong. (Photo: SGGP)

At the reception for the Laotian delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Champasak province, Saythong Xayavong, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le affirmed that State President To Lam's visit to Laos in early July, and the sharing with the Party, State, and people of Vietnam over the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong of President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse who were in Hanoi to attend the state funeral of the late Party General Secretary exemplified a unique international relationship in the world.

She believed that the delegation’s visit would contribute to concretizing the high-level agreements between the two parties and governments, and further deepening cooperation between the two countries, gaining more experiences in socio-economic development and attracting investment as well as building a more prosperous and happy Laos.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam, including HCMC, will continue to support Laos in successfully fulfilling its duties as the Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2024.

The southern metropolis has received many high-level delegations and localities from Laos over the past two years, contributing to further strengthening the cooperation in socio-economic development between Vietnam and Laos and consolidating friendly relations between HCMC and Laotian localities, she said.

For his part, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Champasak Province, Saythong Xayavong hoped that Champasak Province and HCMC will continue to strengthen their solidarity and coordinate to effectively implement cooperation in various fields.

At the meeting, departments of the two sides discussed many issues related to socio-economic development and investment attraction, with the goal of deepening the relationship between HCMC and Champasak Province.

