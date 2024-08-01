HCMC supports businesses in priority sectors for economic, social development

Ho Chi Minh City authorities will give support to projects financed by the Ho Chi Minh City State Financial Investment Company (HFIC) in priority sectors of economic and social development within the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued Decision 42/2024/QD-UBND regarding the implementation of an interest rate support policy for projects financed by the Ho Chi Minh City State Financial Investment Company (HFIC) in priority sectors of economic and social development within the city.

Domestic businesses and economic organizations with 100 percent domestic capital are eligible for a maximum loan amount of VND200 billion per project.

The loan support from the budget applies to different components; up to 70 percent support is capital investment in construction and up to 85 percent support for capital investment in technology and equipment.

Projects related to education, vocational training, healthcare, culture, and sports, led by public non-business units can receive 100-percent interest rate support for capital investment in construction and technology.

For preschool and general education projects led by public enterprises, interest rate support applies to the maximum loan amount equal to 100 percent of the total project investment.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan