HCMC striving to fulfill goals of 2023-2024 academic year

The HCMC Education and Training Department yesterday held a summary meeting for the 2022-2023 academic year at kindergarten and primary levels.



In the meeting, Director of the HCMC Education and Training Department Nguyen Van Hieu asked that all schools quickly adopt Resolution No.04/2023/NQ-HDND, issued by the HCMC People’s Council on July 12, 2023, about fees and rates as well as revenue-expenditure management mechanisms for supporting services to educational activities in public educational institutes in the 2023-2024 academic year.

This is one of the breakthrough resolutions of HCMC to address finance-related problems in schools to improve training quality, especially in the two subjects of Foreign Language and Informatics.

At present, about 99 percent and 89 percent of primary pupils are learning English and Informatics, respectively. All third-grade pupils are studying English and Informatics under the 2018 General Education Program.

The kindergarten level this academic year will continue to focus on the project ‘Building the Child-centered Preschool in the 2021-2025 Period’ and strictly observe disease prevention measures to ensure absolute medical safety for learners. The target is to have 99.5 percent of 5-year-old children come to school and 99 percent attend 2-session classes.

This year, all kindergartens are encouraged to exploit shared educational materials for their innovation in teaching in order to improve the quality of childcare and teaching. All kinds of violence and chances of unsafety must be eliminated at all costs.



In related news, yesterday, over 102,000 first-grade pupils went to their primary school. On this first day, their homeroom teachers instructed them on daily operation at school and helped them get used to support facilities, the educational staff in their new school. They mostly enjoy recreational activities this first week and become familiar with formal learning the following week.

Other grades will come back to school on August 28.

The HCMC Department of Education and Training yesterday also issued an instructive document for activities of the primary level at the start of the academic year, including explanation about testing and evaluation methods as well as updates on other necessary information.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, primary-level students begin the first lesson of the morning and afternoon sessions at 7:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. respectively. Classes with only one session a day can begin the first lesson at 7:15 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. or 12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Extra-curriculum clubs welcome students to participate when waiting for parents to pick them up.

All grades use three notebooks for the subjects of Mathematics, Literature, and Others. School uniforms should be simply designed to suit the age. They can be bought from school or outside. It is forbidden to change the uniform design without prior notice and consent of students’ parents.