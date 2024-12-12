The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued Directive No. 17 to strengthen the implementation of population work in the new situation in the city.

HCMC strives to reach fertility rate of 1.4 children per woman by 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee has asked the Department of Health to coordinate with other departments, agencies, and the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to enhance inspections and urge the implementation of population policies and laws.

It aims to deal with falling birth rates, control gender imbalance at birth, effectively leverage the golden population structure, and adapt to an aging population, as well as focus on implementing measures for tackling low birth rates, striving to reach a total fertility rate of 1.4 children per woman by 2025 and 1.6 in 2030.

The directive is also expected to develop and improve the effectiveness of the network providing comprehensive population services in terms of scale, structure, quality, and population distribution, especially elderly care, adapting to an aging population, and improving population quality and employment quality for population tasks at all levels.

The Department of Health is responsible for cooperating with the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to review and propose policies and laws on the population to the competent authorities, especially solutions to address the low birth rate and improve the quality of the population in the city.

Delegates passed the resolution on emulation and rewards for collectives and individuals who perform well in population work in the locality at the 20th conference of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on December 11.

Women who give birth to two children before the age of 35 will receive a one-time financial assistance of VND3 million. This support is based on estimated medical costs incurred during pregnancy and childbirth.

In addition, pregnant women, newborns from poor and near-poor households, beneficiaries of social welfare policies, and those living in island communes will receive financial support of VND2 million for prenatal and newborn screenings and other financial aids.

Related News HCMC approves financial assistance to boost birthrate

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh