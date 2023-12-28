HCMC strives to complete disbursement of public investment capital in 2023

At An Phu intersection

Regarding the disbursement of public investment capital in 2023 and the public investment plan in 2024, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee informed that Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday assigned project investors, especially the heads of units such as the Management Board of Urban Railway, the Transport Board, the Civil and Industrial Board and the Urban Infrastructure Board to urgently check the progress of project implementation, coordinate with localities in completing documents and procedures for capital advance and disbursement under the instructions of the Department of Finance, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the State Treasury of Ho Chi Minh City.

The urgency aimed at ensuring the public investment capital disbursement plan in 2023 of the units as committed.

While completing procedures and waiting for the Department of Finance for appraisal and approval of the final settlement and implementation of projects following the Department of Finance's instructions on capital disbursement for the projects based on acceptance and settlement documents.

Besides, the Department of Finance, the Department of Construction and the Department of Planning and Investment need to closely coordinate with localities and project investors to give instructions and immediately remove difficulties and problems arising under their authorization; report and coordinate with the Office of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to propose solutions for problems beyond their authorization.

Additionally, leaders of the People's Committees of Thu Duc City, District 12, Tan Binh, Nha Be and Can Gio districts need to accelerate the completion of documents and procedures related to compensation and site clearance of projects; direct the compensation and site clearance boards of the localities to coordinate with project investors to complete procedures, documents and commitment documents according to instructions of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ho Chi Minh City State Treasury in advance of December 31 to disburse capital for site clearance compensation according to regulations, notably the projects of building a connecting road from Long Phuoc Street to Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, An Phu intersection and Saigon high-Tech Park site clearance compensation project and so on.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong