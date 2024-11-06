HCMC strengthens cooperation with Cuba, Singapore

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on November 5 received outgoing Cuban and Singaporean Ambassadors to Vietnam, Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén and Jaya Ratnam who came to bid farewell at the end of their tenure.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam, Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Mr. Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen expressed his sincere thanks to the city’s leaders for always seeking innovative ways and solutions to assist Cuba, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

In the coming time, Cuba hopes to strengthen the cooperation with Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular, in the field of agriculture.

Specifically, Vietnam and HCMC can cooperate with Cuba in three forms, including cooperating with Cuban research institutes to receive land for production; establishing Cuba-Vietnam production cooperatives; and providing financial support to Cuba for its independent production.

He highly appreciated the development of the healthcare sector in the city and hoped that HCMC would be a leading partner in collaborating with Cuba in this field.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam, Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén (Photo: SGGP)

The Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam said that in a world full of uncertainties, Cuba and Vietnam have always maintained a strong bond of affection and solidarity, which can be seen as a model of cooperation between countries. Therefore, the exchange between youth delegations of the two countries is crucial for future cooperation, inheriting and continuing the legacy of leaders Fidel Castro Ruz and Ho Chi Minh and their contributions to the relations between Cuba and Vietnam.

Mr. Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen affirmed that the new Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam will continue the spirit of cooperation set forth by the leaders of both countries. He hoped that the city’s leadership would continue to create favorable conditions for HCMC’s businesses to strengthen their cooperation with Cuba.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen agreed with the proposals on enhancing cooperation stated by the Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam.

He said that leaders of Vietnam in general, and HCMC in particular, always spend a lot of time discussing and exchanging to find practical and effective solutions to promote cooperation with Cuba.

Regarding the agricultural sector, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee affirmed that, with its skilled and experienced workforce, the city is always ready to cooperate with Cuban localities to enhance food production.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) on November 5 receives outgoing Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam, Jaya Ratnam. (Photo: SGGP)

In a meeting with the Ambassador of Singapore to Vietnam, Jaya Ratnam, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized the relationship between Vietnam and Singapore is developing faster and stronger in the context of the two nations elevating the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He noted that Vietnam and Singapore share many similarities and have significant potential for further development. With current global development trends, fields such as digital transformation, green growth, and innovation offer ample room for cooperation between the two sides. The city’s Party Chief hoped that Singapore which is a leader in these areas could transfer technology and provide training support for human resources in Vietnam and HCMC.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) and outgoing Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam, Jaya Ratnam (2nd, L) at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)



Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam, Jaya Ratnam hoped that Singapore and Vietnam would upgrade their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 to expand further opportunities for cooperation.

Mr. Jaya Ratnam believed that strengthening the cooperation in the data sector would help HCMC attract semiconductor businesses and foreign direct investment. In addition, Singapore is also very interested in sectors such as energy and education. He hoped that cooperation between Singapore and HCMC would continue to grow stronger in various fields in the coming time.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh