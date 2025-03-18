HCMC streamlines driver license issuance, renewal with expanded local services

HCMC yesterday inaugurated the implementation of driver’s license issuance and renewal services at 22 designated police stations within its constituent wards, communes, and townships.

Traffic police officers are helping citizens to complete necessary administrative procedures for driver’s license renewal and issuance

Right on March 17, local police stations received a substantial number of citizens coming for their driver’s license issuance and renewal. At the Binh Tho Ward Police Station (Thu Duc City), a significant influx of individuals sought to complete the requisite administrative procedures.

Nguyen Manh Tung, a resident of Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, indicated that the damage sustained by his driver’s license necessitated its renewal. Previously, the renewal process entailed considerable travel and protracted procedural delays; however, thanks to this new regulation, Tung completed all necessary steps, including information submission and fee payment, within a mere ten minutes. He expressed satisfaction with the streamlined and expeditious nature of the process, as well as the courteous assistance provided by the police personnel.

Mai Van Giang, a resident of Hiep Binh Chanh Ward, stated that he became aware of the HCMC Public Security Department’s initiative to offer driver’s license issuance and renewal services at Binh Tho Ward Police Station through media reports. Upon arrival, he received comprehensive guidance from the officers and completed the entire regulatory procedure within approximately 15 minutes. He lauded the decentralization of driver’s license services to the ward and commune level, citing its efficacy in reducing processing times and mitigating financial burdens for citizens.

Similarly, Nguyen Thi Hong Loan from Tam Binh Ward of Thu Duc City recounted that previous driver’s license renewals required visits to centralized service centers, often involving day-long procedural delays. In contrast, the newly established renewal point at Binh Tho Ward enabled her to complete the process in approximately 20 minutes.

Similar patterns of high citizen engagement were observed at other driver’s license issuance and renewal points across HCMC’s ward, commune, and township police stations on the inaugural day. Numerous citizens expressed commendation for the police force’s service delivery.

Deputy Chief of the Binh Tho Ward Police Station Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thi Bich Nguyet stated that preparatory training on procedural implementation was provided to the unit’s personnel to ensure seamless service delivery. The HCMC Public Security Department also provisioned the ward police with the requisite infrastructure and equipment to facilitate efficient service provision.

Currently, the unit has assigned three officers to process applications and one supervisory officer to oversee driver’s license issuance and renewal operations. Both the unit’s leadership and processing personnel have undergone training on the Ministry of Public Security’s regulations and have attained proficiency in software-based processing.

“On the inaugural day, the ward police processed 76 citizen applications. All procedures were executed smoothly, and citizens expressed high satisfaction for the police officers’ performance”, the Lieutenant Colonel reported.

The municipal Public Security Department informed that the unit has deployed personnel and allocated responsibilities to optimize service delivery. The Department has also intensified public awareness campaigns and procedural guidance.

This initiative represents a significant stride towards the development of e-governance and the enhancement of citizen satisfaction. The Department will continue to monitor and evaluate the service delivery to implement necessary adjustments, thereby ensuring the progressive facilitation of driver’s license issuance and renewal for citizens.

Citizens may choose between two driver’s license issuance and renewal modalities, either direct application submission at designated police stations within the 22 participating wards and communes, or submission at one of the three Traffic Police Division locations 252 Ly Chinh Thang (Ward 9, District 3);

111 Tan Son Nhi (Tan Son Nhi Ward, Tan Phu District);

8 Nguyen Anh Thu (Trung My Tay Ward, District 12). For online applications, citizens can access the National Public Service Portal at https://dvc4.gplx.gov.vn/, authenticate using their registered VNeID credentials, select the “Driver’s License Renewal” service, and complete the online application. The renewed driver’s license will be delivered via postal service upon request. Online applications incur lower fees compared to in-person submissions and eliminate waiting times and travel.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thanh Tam