HCMC streamlines digital services for seamless transition post-restructuring

SGGP Newspaper has conducted an interview with Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center about updating information systems for smoother administrative procedures in the city.



With HCMC having recently completed the reorganization of its specialized agencies, Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh first informed the transfer of dossiers among state agencies to ensure no disruption in administrative procedures for citizens and businesses.

Accordingly, the HCMC Center for Digital Transformation has proactively engaged with relevant departments and agencies in the preliminary stages to formulate plans and strategies for transferring administrative procedures to the newly structured entities.

There is collaboration with the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (under the Ministry of Public Security) to finalize the technical integration, ensuring the uninterrupted reception and processing of Criminal Record applications on VNeID, which were transferred from the HCMC Department of Justice to the Department of Public Security.

Furthermore, the center completed the configuration for the transition of 425 administrative procedures from the former departments to the new agencies. Concurrently, training and support are provided to personnel, facilitating the municipal Public Security Department in the receipt and resolution of administrative dossiers via the city’s administrative procedure handling information system.

The HCMC People’s Committee is recommended to issue a decision to announce the administrative procedures and internal ones for the transferred units while coordinating with specialized departments to propose the reduction of unnecessary procedures.

The Director then mentioned the methods to ensure smooth transfer among state agencies in HCMC for administrative procedure processing. The Digital Transformation Center swiftly configured 425 administrative procedures for new agencies, ensuring seamless transition. System upgrades enhance mobile usability, enabling automatic form filling via citizen ID and VNeID.

The city now uses business databases to populate 132 forms for the Department of Industry and Trade. Expanding data use to include civil status information eliminates the need for physical copies in online procedures. These efforts aim to streamline processes and improve user experience, facilitating efficient digital administration.

Moreover, state departments and agencies, as well as localities are in the process of finalizing document management software and integrating it with the city’s administrative procedure handling information system to ensure seamless digital processing and interaction. This initiative will streamline procedures and reduce bureaucratic complexities for citizens.

Citizens are coming for administrative procedures at the People’s Committee of Ward 1 in Go Vap District of HCMC

This year, HCMC sets a target of processing 80 percent of administrative dossiers online, aiming to transition public administration to the digital sphere. To fulfill this mission, it is essential to reorganize the dossier receipt and processing workflow.

This entails prioritizing data utilization to eliminate redundant procedures, paperwork, and copies. The HCMC Digital Transformation Center is concentrating on implementing data-driven solutions to restructure the administrative dossier receipt and processing workflow in accordance with electronic protocols.

This Center is also collaborating with the HCMC People’s Committee Office and specialized departments to advise the HCMC People’s Committee on the promulgation of online administrative procedures and the restructuring of internal processes.

This collaboration includes the research and proposal of process eliminations, particularly the requirement for document copies, through data utilization. For instance, in the online issuance of business permits, the industry and trade sector has leveraged information from the business database to proceed with subsequent procedures without requiring document copies.

The Digital Transformation Center will collaborate with the HCMC People’s Committee Office and state departments to eliminate unnecessary processes within the administrative procedure framework that utilizes business data, and to restructure workflows for digital implementation. This initiative plays a pivotal role in promoting the receipt and processing of online dossiers, thereby reducing costs for citizens and minimizing waste. Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Center for Digital Transformation

Finally, the Director introduced practical solutions to encourage citizens to use online administrative procedures.

In conjunction with disseminating information on the practical benefits of online public services, HCMC is producing concise instructional videos detailing the specific steps for each procedure, deploying technical solutions, and collaborating with the HCMC Post Office and postal enterprises to establish “public service agencies” that provide guidance and support for citizens in utilizing online public services. These agencies will assist citizens who are not proficient in dossier submission or lack the necessary equipment, particularly the elderly. Upon completion, postal staff will deliver the results to citizens’ registered addresses.

Meanwhile, the city is operating the HCMC Digital Citizen app, a bidirectional interactive platform between citizens, enterprises, and the government. The HCMC Digital Transformation Center is collaborating with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch and socio-political organizations to promote the utilization of online public services for administrative procedure handling, digital service usage, and government interaction via this app.

Furthermore, the neighborhood and hamlet management platform is being finalized and is scheduled for implementation in the second quarter of 2025. This platform will enhance digital interaction between the grassroots level and citizens (e.g., information dissemination, opinion gathering), thereby facilitating a shift from paper-based to digital processes.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam