HCMC stimulates tourism with discounts up to 60 percent

The HCMC Department of Tourism on April 3 launched the 2024 stimulus program, with discounts of 10-60 percent on various tourism products and services.

A corner of HCMC (Photo: VNA)

Participating businesses have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure a comprehensive range of discounted options. The program, with nearly 100 travel agents, accommodation and dining facilities, shopping venues, and entertainment centers taking part, will be officially introduced to tourists at the upcoming HCMC Tourism Festival slated for April 4-7 at 23/9 Park in District 1.

Travelers can choose from up to 23 urban tours in HCMC, along with 13 additional tours connecting the city with neighboring areas.

In particular, a network of dining, shopping, healthcare, entertainment, and leisure service establishments will offer 200,000 discount vouchers valued at VND50 billion (US$2 million).

To hold diverse and sustainable demand-stimulating activities, the municipal Department of Tourism and the Department of Industry and Trade signed a joint plan for tourism demand stimulation for the 2024 – 2030 period.

Since late 2023, the municipal Department of Tourism has been actively working with key industry players like resort conglomerates, travel agents, and hospitality establishments to build attractively priced tours and encourage visitors to explore not only HCMC but also other destinations across the country.

Vietnamplus