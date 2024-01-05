HCMC stays vigilant, keeps watch over fire safety

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a direction letter on strengthening fire safety during the dry season, the upcoming Tet holiday and during the new year in the city.

A fire drill is performed at Ben Thanh Market metro station in District 1, HCMC.

Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City required the Municipal Department of Public Security to strengthen guidance, checking and consideration for handling the responsibilities of the heads of the agencies, organizations, facilities and enterprises on failing to comply with or insufficiently comply with the legal regulations on fire safety.

The HCMC People’s Committee required the effective implementation of national and city direction letters on fire fighting and rescue.

Besides, it is important to strictly implement the Decree No.137/2020/ND-CP of the Government on the management and use of fireworks. Of which, it is essential to focus on prevention and fighting against illegal production, trading, transport, storage and use of fireworks.

In addition, it is essential to strengthen propaganda works and recommendations on fire fighting and rescue, and popularize the legal knowledge and skills on fire prevention and fighting to the public.

On the other hand, it is necessary to develop the movement of fire prevention and fighting for all people with practical and effective models, especially the model of joint family groups in fire prevention and control safety in residential areas and public firefighting points.

Heads of agencies, organizations, facilities and enterprises must comprehensively give guides about fire safety conditions and self-overcome shortcomings and violations of fire safety conditions at agency headquarters, units and workplaces.

Besides, it is important to maintain functional forces on duty at local fire prevention and fighting stations, especially at night and during holidays to promptly detect and handle arising incidents if any.

In addition, it is essential to reinforce the responsibilities of the Fire Prevention and Control Steering Committee at all levels; establish a qualified on-site fire protection force and invest in equipment to effectively implement the “four on-site” motto and allocate regular funding to invest in facilities, equipment, maintenance of vehicles and conditions to ensure the fire prevention and fighting works of units and localities.

The Municipal Department of Public Security was assigned to consult the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee on leadership and directing the effective implementation of safety measures in fields of fire prevention, fighting and rescue to prevent incidents causing negative impacts on holidays, Lunar New Year as well as key political, economic, cultural and social events of 2024.

The People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City were assigned to strengthenp propaganda in residential and public areas via various forms during peak time of key political, economic, cultural and social events of 2024, notably holidays, Lunar New Year 2024 and raise the awareness and responsibilities of heads of business facilities and household’s owners on fire safety.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong