HCMC speeds up road link to Go Dua–National Highway 1 interchange

The road section connecting Pham Van Dong Street to the Go Dua–National Highway 1 interchange has remained unfinished for several years. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has directed the Department of Construction to urgently complete the appraisal of the revised basic design for the road link project from Pham Van Dong Street to the Go Dua–National Highway 1 interchange by August.

On August 25, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued a statement conveying the conclusions of the city’s Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong regarding the implementation of Government Resolution No. 212/NQ-CP, dated July 21, 2025, on the investment and construction of a road section connecting Pham Van Dong Street to the Go Dua–National Highway 1 interchange, located in Hiep Binh and Tam Binh wards, Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, Van Phu Bac Ai Joint Stock Company has been instructed to urgently complete compensation and site clearance in accordance with Notification No. 52/TB-VP dated July 11, 2025, and to report the results by September 2025.

The Department of Construction is required to finalize the appraisal of the revised basic design by the end of this month. In parallel, the department must review and consolidate the inter-agency task force by August 28 and proactively engage in negotiations with the investor regarding land allocation and payment methods, with a report to be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in accordance with regulations.

The People’s Committees of Hiep Binh and Tam Binh wards have been instructed to expedite compensation and site clearance procedures, ensuring a clean handover of the land to investors by September 30.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment is tasked with promptly implementing the directives outlined in Notification No. 52/TB-VP regarding guidance on compensation and site clearance. The department must submit a report by August 28 and consolidate difficulties and obstacles encountered in the five wards related to the Ring Road 2 project for submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The Department of Finance is tasked with urgently appraising the revised feasibility study report of the project and advising the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee by September 5. It will also lead to coordination with relevant units to propose the establishment of a working group to negotiate amendments to the project contract appendix, to be submitted by September 10.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong has called on all departments, agencies, local authorities, and related units to cooperate swiftly and decisively to ensure timely site clearance and complete legal and technical procedures. This is essential for the prompt implementation of the project, which aims to enhance transportation infrastructure connecting the Thu Duc area and Ring Road 2.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh