Mr. Duong Anh Duc leads HCMC Propaganda, Mass Mobilization Commission

Mr. Duong Anh Duc has been appointed as Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

At the third session of the Executive Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure this morning, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a ceremony to announce and grant decisions on personnel appointments.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and deputy secretaries present the appointment decisions and congratulatory flowers to Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong and Mr. Duong Anh Duc. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Attending and presiding over the ceremony were Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh; Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc along with Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Dang Minh Thong.

Delegates attend and preside over the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the conference, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Trong Hieu announced the decision of the Standing Committee regarding personnel assignment.

Accordingly, the Standing Committee decided to transfer Member of the Standing Committee, former Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong to the HCMC People’s Committee to serve as Deputy Chairman.

The Standing Committee assigned and appointed Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee as Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for new term.

By Van Minh, Thai Phuong, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong