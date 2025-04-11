HCMC, Spain strengthen strategic ties with Spanish PM's landmark visit

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee welcomed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as part of the latter’s official visit to the city on April 10, at the Reunification Hall.

During the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc highlighted the long-standing ties between Vietnam and Spain, dating back five centuries when Spanish merchants first arrived in Hoi An. Over the past five decades of diplomatic relations—and more than 15 years since the establishment of a Strategic Partnership toward the future—the bilateral relationship has seen meaningful and multi-faceted progress.

Touching on economic cooperation, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that Spain currently has 44 active investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City, with a total registered capital of $16.2 million. Meanwhile, bilateral trade has surpassed $400 million, reflecting a sound partnership, though still modest when compared to the vast untapped potential on both sides.

As a youthful and rapidly developing metropolis, HCMC is eager to foster international collaboration, particularly with Spanish enterprises. The city appreciates Spain’s technological know-how and operational experience, and hopes to deepen cooperation in areas such as transport infrastructure, tourism, digital transformation, port development, clean energy, and people-to-people exchange.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed confidence that PM Sanchez’s visit would catalyze further cooperation, paving the way for concrete projects in strategic sectors. He reaffirmed the city’s commitment to offering the most conducive environment for sustained and effective partnerships, contributing to the continued growth of the Vietnam–Spain Strategic Partnership.

Expressing his appreciation for the warm hospitality, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Vietnam on the 50th anniversary of National Reunification Day (1975–2025). He emphasized that this visit marks a historic milestone, as it is the first by a Spanish prime minister since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1977.

The Spanish leader shared that his visit to Vietnam included productive meetings in Hanoi, where both sides signed several cooperation agreements—demonstrating a shared ambition to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the near future.

According to PM Sanchez, Vietnam and Spain are among the world’s most dynamic economies, offering complementary strengths. He noted that Spain was the first European country to ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and continues to expand its trade and investment ties with ASEAN, particularly Vietnam.

Spanish companies, he said, are enthusiastic about contributing to Vietnam’s and HCMC’s development—especially in sectors where Spain possesses strong expertise, such as transportation, renewable energy, smart urban water management, and sustainable agriculture. He also thanked the city’s leaders for supporting the success of the Vietnam–Spain Business Forum and for facilitating favorable conditions for Spanish firms operating in HCMC.

Earlier that morning, PM Sanchez attended the Vietnam–Spain Business Forum alongside HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang.

Later the same day, Prime Minister Sanchez departed HCMC, concluding his official visit to Vietnam from April 8 to 10, undertaken at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Thuy Doan