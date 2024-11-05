HCMC shows positive results piloting juridical record processing via VNeID



On the first day of implementation processing administrative documents via the app VNeID, the Department's office was notably less crowded than usual, indicating a smooth transition to the new digital process.

As early as 6:00 a.m. yesterday, 28-year-old Le Ho Thi Ngoc Anh, resident of Binh Chanh District, departed for the Judicial Department to request her judicial record. Upon learning about the VNeID application option, she felt enthusiastic. “It's incredibly convenient,” she shared. “I won't have to travel far for this anymore. I can do it right at home with a few simple steps. As a preschool teacher, I need a criminal record certificate for my job. The deadline is approaching, so I decided to come in person today just in case I encountered any issues.”

Rideshare driver Nguyen Hoang Phuc (born in 1996) from District 8 said that he needs to renew his expired judicial record. This document proves he has no criminal record, which reassures both the company and customers. He was so delighted to hear about the new VNeID application option available for the task from November 4.

Observations from the first day showed significantly reduced queues compared to typical days. Most people acknowledged awareness of the new digital service but opted for in-person applications due to urgency and the desire for immediate clarification if needed.

The electronic judicial record is issued as a PDF file with digital signatures, accessible through the National Public Service e-Portal, the HCMC’s administrative procedure information system, and the electronic identification and authentication system. According to Chief Huynh Thanh Yen of the Office of the HCMC Justice Department, this digital initiative eliminates the need for citizens to spend time waiting at government offices.

Instead, they can now request judicial records through VNeID with a simple 2-to-3-minute process from home. Importantly, the electronic judicial record can be used multiple times for different organizations, eliminating the need for costly paper copies and saving both time and money.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the HCMC People's Committee acknowledged potential implementation challenges but affirmed the city's commitment to streamlining the process. The goal is to reduce processing time for cases without criminal records from 10 days to 3 working days, as per the Prime Minister's directive.

Application process for an electronic juridical record through VNeID:

Access VNeID and navigate to the Administrative Procedures/Judicial Record Request tab Individuals using their personal accounts to fill out the interactive electronic juridical record certificate application form; Authorized representatives can use their electronic identification accounts to submit the application on behalf of others.

Proceed with online payment through VNeID Note: Applicants must choose either Type 1 or Type 2 judicial record, not both

Upon submission, the application is sent to the HCMC’s administrative procedure information system.

After four months of piloting in Hanoi and Thua Thien Hue (since April 22), Hanoi processed over 45,000 applications and Thua Thien Hue handled over 5,000 through VNeID, representing more than 70 percent of total requests in both localities.

Each digital application saves approximately VND10,000 (US$0.39) in transportation costs and waiting time, plus VND150,000 ($5.92) in an average half-day wage for citizens, based on Hanoi's demand for judicial records.

The government has approved nationwide expansion of this pilot program from October 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

By Thanh Chung, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thanh Tam