HCMC Shopping Season 2024: Attractive discounts and shopping opportunities

During the peak summer and end-of-year seasons, Ho Chi Minh City will implement a big promotion program 'Shopping Season 2024' offering attractive discounts to entice shoppers.

The shopping program includes two phases. The first phase runs from June 15 to September 15 and the second phase from November 15 to December 31, attracting thousands of businesses and retailers giving good discounts.

According to the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City, through the preferential and discount program, consumers can buy many essential consumer goods at substantial discounts. In this consumer sales promotion month, the Department of Industry and Trade will accompany the organizer of the Cashless Day program on June 16 to stimulate sales. On the other hand, in this summer, the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to cooperate with the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City to launch tours and routes connected to shopping

Director Nguyen Thi Bich Van of Communications for Central Retail Group Vietnam believed that at present, consumers are still in a saving mode, so stimulating consumption through promotional policies will help increase shopping demand and boost purchasing power. Central Retail Vietnam's system (GO! supermarkets, Big C) has launched a program with more than 2,000 essential consumer products including vegetables, fresh seafood, rice, and cooking oil of all kinds.

Similarly, Co.opmart, Satra, and Emart chains have strong summer promotion programs for thousands of tropical fruit products, summer fashion, sunscreen, and many other essential consumer goods. The highest discount rate is about 50 percent.

According to supermarkets and shopping centers, during peak summer and end-of-year promotions, purchasing power increases significantly compared to normal days. This is a really encouraging sign when businesses are making efforts to share profits, reduce product prices, and share difficulties with workers and low income earners.

In addition to the group of products that are heavily promoted during the peak season, the group of subsidized products that stabilize the market in Ho Chi Minh City also helps shoppers release the burden when buying goods.

Businesses expect that large-scale promotional programs will stimulate sales, and gradually restore production and business development. However, they should take heed of product quality, after-sales service, and customer care to win consumers’ trust.

By Gia Van - Translated by Anh Quan