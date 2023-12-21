HCMC sets up first Ao Dai Association

Ho Chi Minh City set up its Ao Dai Association, the first of its kind.

Vietnamese women look charm in Ao Dai

Yesterday afternoon, the congress to establish the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association for the first term 2023-2028 was successfully held with the election of a 13-member executive committee including Professor Nguyen Khac Thuan - Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association.

Moreover, Ms.Le Tu Cam - Standing Member of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Association, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Heritage Association was elected Chairwoman of the Advisory Council and Designer Le Thi My Hanh was elected to be the Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association was established under the Decision No. 4764/QQD-UBND of the municipal People's Committee. The decision aims to create a social organization representing those who love Ao Dai and Ao Dai culture, creating a bridge for communication. honor, maintain and promote the beauty of ao dai for the community. Ao Dai traditional costume of Vietnamese people which is really well-known around the world.

Immediately after its establishment, the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association planned to start studies on Vietnamese Ao Dai culture, the history and fashion of Vietnamese Ao Dai, design, and Ao Dai fashion performance.

In addition, the association will guide young designers to find career opportunities in Ao Dai design, organize Ao Dai exhibitions of designers, graceful Ao Dai contests and Ao Dai performances at home and abroad.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan