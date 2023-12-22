Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC sees under-50-percent budget disbursement as task fulfillment only

SGGP

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee has released instruction on evaluating and ranking the management board and leaders in state units as to public investment in 2023.

32-6306.jpg


Accordingly, regarding state units with a budget disbursement of under 50 percent, their management boards, leaders, and the units themselves are only ranked as fulfilling tasks at the highest.

For those with a budget disbursement from 50 percent to under 80 percent, their management boards, leaders, and the units themselves are classified as well fulfilling tasks at the highest.

These two cases are not eligible to consider receiving a certificate of merit from the HCMC People’s Committee or central ministries. The corresponding unit leaders are not allowed to enjoy bonus in the fourth quarter of 2023.

As to the state units with a budget disbursement of 80 percent and above, their management boards, leaders, and the units themselves are ranked as excellently fulfilling tasks at the highest and are eligible to consider obtaining a certificate of merit from the HCMC People’s Committee or central ministries. The corresponding unit leaders are entitled to consider earning a bonus in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Until December 6 this year, HCMC disbursed more than VND35.1 trillion (US$1.44 billion), accounting for 51.2 percent of the target and is way behind the set progress.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Huong Vuong

Tags

HCMC budget disbursement classification task fulfillment

