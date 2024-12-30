HCMC seeks MoT’s help to address sand, aggregate material shortages

HCMC has called on the Ministry of Transport to continue supporting the implementation of policies and mechanisms for the Urban Railway Development Plan in 2025.

The city also seeks solutions to resolve challenges related to the shortage of sand and aggregate materials needed for its ongoing transportation projects.

HCMC Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the conference.

The Ministry of Transport held a conference to review its achievements in 2024 and outline key priorities for 2025 on the afternoon of December 30. At the HCMC venue, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the HCMC People’s Committee attended and delivered remarks.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong highlighted the crucial role of the transport sector in advancing transport infrastructure and improving regional connectivity in 2024.

An overview of the meeting

Thanks to these efforts, several major transportation projects in HCMC have been successfully initiated, including the Ring Road No.3 project and the launch of commercial operations for Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien.

Additionally, significant progress has been made on other key projects such as Long Thanh International Airport and Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, supported by close coordination and assistance from the Ministry of Transport.

According to Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong, HCMC officially inaugurated four key transportation projects on December 30. By the 2025 Lunar New Year, the city plans to bring an additional ten transportation projects into operation to better serve its residents.

Efforts are also being focused on the Ring Road No.3 project, with the goal of completing a 15-kilometer elevated section connecting the HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway for operation in 2025.

Several other major projects are progressing, including the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, the Ring Road No.4 project, and preparations for the groundbreaking of the HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway on April 30, 2025, after the approval of its component subprojects.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong highlighted that HCMC has developed a roadmap to advance green transportation. This includes transitioning from fossil-fueled buses to compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to support sustainable urban development.

The elevated section of Ring Road No.3 is under urgent construction.

The city leadership has urged the Ministry of Transport to continue supporting the implementation of policies and mechanisms for the Urban Railway Development Plan in 2025. Additionally, the city seeks assistance in resolving issues related to shortages of sand and aggregate materials necessary for transportation projects.

In the coming time, after the reorganization of ministries and agencies, HCMC hopes to receive continued and enhanced support in implementing critical transport infrastructure projects, helping ensure smooth progress, avoid delays, and address potential bottlenecks.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan