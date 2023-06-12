HCMC satisfyingly carrying out land compensation for Ring Road 3

Sub-projects in HCMC Ring Road 3 passing the city are expected to start on June 18. Land compensation tasks for local residents are coming to an end successfully.

On May 8, a large number of citizens having their land lot cleared for HCMC Ring Road 3 project came to the office of Thu Duc City Land Compensation Committee to receive their money. Most expressed their satisfaction when following the procedure to obtain the money.

70-year-old Le Xuan Thu said that she and her son came to the office from Long An Province early in the morning. Her family has a 5,000-square-meter lot in Long Truong Ward of Thu Duc City, nearly a half of which must be cleared for Ring Road 3 construction. After a discussion with the local authorities, she happily agreed to give the land for compensation of VND13 billion (US$553,600), saying that this is meaningful to the general growth of HCMC.

Similarly, 56-year-old Phan Thanh Tung from Tan Thanh Dong Commune of Cu Chi District satisfyingly received the compensation for his over 1,800 square meters of agricultural land. He intends to open a saving account for interest before finding more suitable agricultural land in Cu Chi District to raise dairy cows. He expressed his contentment with the reasonable compensation price of this project, adding that the establishment of Ring Road 3 will boost traffic flows in the area, and in turn living standard improvements.

Chief Nguyen Duc Hung of the Office of Cu Chi District People’s Committee commented that the compensation prices for all sections in Ring Road 3 are nearly the same as market prices, so affected residents wholeheartedly support this land clearance task. Moreover, being a key national traffic project, the task receives sufficient conditions to accelerate the progress. At present, Cu Chi District is speeding up the task and striving to work with local inhabitants in Binh My Commune and Tan Thanh Dong Commune to address any existing issues.

Binh Chanh District has prepared 127 land lots in An Ha Residential Area and 47 apartments in Vinh Loc B Resettlement Area. Similarly, Thu Duc City has prepared 239 land lots in Long Binh - Long Thanh My Resettlement Area and 150 apartments in Block C8 of Man Thien Apartment Building.

Clearly, residents affected by HCMC Ring Road 3 project are subject to supporting policies by local authorities in order to stabilize their life. In particular, households eligible to receive a land lot will be helped to resettle on site with a gifted house design having construction permit. Those not meeting the conditions are arranged to move to apartment buildings with adequate facilities nearby. All can receive land or house ownership, use right free of charge. People needing to change their job when moving to a new location are entitled to free consultation and offered job opportunities.

Sub-projects in this Ring Road 3 project are welcomed and supported by local residents during discussion time. Most affected households have created favorable conditions for functional units to calculate and install landmarks as well as collecting relevant legal documents to identify the surface area needing clearance. Therefore, state agencies were able to accelerate their work.

Deputy Director Vo Trung Truc of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment shared that the land compensation and resettlement tasks for this special project receive intense involvement of the whole political system.

Until now, functional agencies have finished land clearance and compensation decisions for nearly 1,800 affected cases. The Steering Committee for HCMC Ring Road 3 project and Management Boards of sub-projects are working at full speed to cooperate with investors and the local authorities of Thu Duc City, the districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh to timely address any arisen problems when carrying out land compensation and resettlement tasks. They have been under close supervision and direction of HCMC Party’s Committee, HCMC People’s Committee and Council.