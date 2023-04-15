HCMC runs hotline to handle issues on National Population Database

The Police of Ho Chi Minh City have just established the hotline number 0693.187.111 to handle issues on National Population Database.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security – the Standing Agency of the Steering Committee on the implementation of Project No.06 has just established the hotline to promptly receive and guide how to solve the proposal and handle reflections of citizens related to adjustment, updating citizen information on National Population Database, management of residence, granting and management of citizen identification.

The HCMC Department of Public Security proposed the units in the city collaborate with the department to popularize the information to cadres, officials, unions, employees, workers and residents.

Besides, during the administrative handling process or related issues, it is important to guide citizens to contact police stations in the localities to promptly solve the problems in case the citizen information is not accurate with the National Population Database.

Citizens can now contact the hotline to promptly handle the issues in case of their procedures of registration, residence management, citizen identification management, update and adjustment of citizen information on the National Population Database are beyond the schedule.