HCMC recognizes youth contributions to community development

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union-HCMC yesterday held a ceremony to honor the contributions of youth volunteers in various summer campaigns this year.

Deputy Head Nguyen Lam of the Central Committee for Mass Mobilization and Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the HCMC Party Committee are commending outstanding collectives and individuals (Photo: SGGP)



In his speech, Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the HCMC Party Committee praised young volunteers in the city for their enthusiasm, creativity, and dedication. He highlighted their significant role in contributing to the city's development to become more civilized, modern, loving and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the HCMC Party Committee is delivering his speech (Photo: SGGP)



He recalled the two meaningful summer months of the young in HCMC to reach and help vulnerable people. He then emphasized the importance of youth involvement in digital transformation initiatives and encouraged them to continue their volunteer work, especially in addressing the city's pressing challenges and contributing more to the city’s socio-economic growth and the national development in general.

Deputy Secretary Hai also called on the HCMC youth to leverage technology and social media to mobilize more people to participate in volunteer activities.

Young volunteers are upgrading alleys in HCMC



The schemes and sub-campaigns of this year’s Green Summer Campaign, happening from June 2 to August 4 under the theme of “Young Volunteer Year”, attracted the participation of more than 611,000 people, along with the involvement of 48 Malaysian volunteers and over 80 from other countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and the US who are learning in HCMC.

Young volunteers are performing medical checking to local residents



The sites of these schemes are mostly remote and bordering areas of 16 provinces in the Central Highlands, the South Central coastal, the Southeast, and the Mekong Delta regions. There are programs taking place in Laos as well.

Secretary Ngo Minh Hai of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union-HCMC is presenting his speech (Photo: SGGP)



Secretary Ngo Minh Hai of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union-HCMC said that the youth of the city have been experiencing a vibrant summer, filled with volunteer activities. Wherever they go, these young volunteers are warmly welcomed and deeply appreciated by the local communities thanks to their meaningful projects.

The summer volunteer schemes and sub-campaigns of Green Summer Campaign 2024 have been highly successful. This has continued the tradition of youth volunteerism, building upon the achievements of previous generations. It reaffirms that, in addition to benefiting the community, volunteer work is the most effective educational approach employed by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for young people to develop and mature.

Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the HCMC Party Committee is commending outstanding collectives and individuals (Photo: SGGP)



Secretary Ngo Minh Hai stressed that the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country is an opportunity for the city's youth to continue their volunteer journey and contribute to HCMC’s development. He has called on all youth organizations to promptly identify projects, prepare necessary resources, and leverage the "three connections" and "three commonalities" principles to make concrete contributions.

Head Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Mass Mobilization Committee under the HCMC Party Committee and Secretary Ngo Minh Hai of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union-HCMC are commending outstanding collectives and individuals (Photo: SGGP)



On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union-HCMC rewarded outstanding collectives and individuals for their contributions to organizing summer volunteer programs and sub-campaigns in 2024, particularly in:

Forming 714 clean and civilized streets and alleys, meeting the standards of "Green - Clean - Beautiful - Civilized - Safe" area;

Building and repairing 61 houses in HCMC and other provinces;

Renovating and upgrading 93 community spaces and activity centers;

Planting 139,960 trees;

Connecting and realizing over 2,800 practical ideas and initiatives;

Providing digital skills training to over 9,460 young people;

Conducting career guidance for over 52,000 young people;

Introducing job opportunities to over 10,950 young people;

Caring for over 132,850 people, including children;

Recruiting 10,510 new members to the Youth Union;

Accepting 667 outstanding youth volunteers as new Party members.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thanh Tam