HCMC receives US$41.3-mln donation for pedestrian bridge across Saigon River

Vietnam Nutifood Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company (Nutifood) decided to spend VND1 trillion (US$41.3 million) for the construction and investment of a pedestrian bridge across Saigon River shaped like a mangrove palm leaf.

At the ceremony to sign an agreement of receiving sponsorship for the pedestrian bridge construction and investment project across the Saigon River (Photo: Quoc Hung)

On December 4 morning, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized a ceremony to sign an agreement of receiving sponsorship for the pedestrian bridge construction and investment project across the Saigon River, connecting District 1 with Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

Following the agreement, NutiFood will cover all of the investment capital for the project in accordance with the policy, planning and design plan approved by Ho Chi Minh City.

At a view of the signing ceremony (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai said that during the process of the city’s development, the city leaders of periods determined to promote all of resources to promptly develop urban infrastructure and embellishment with the goal of becoming a rapidly developed and sustainable urban area in harmony with international integration.

The perspective of the bridge

Ho Chi Minh City and the whole country have budget sources to develop urban infrastructure but it is now limited without meeting the demand.

Resource mobilization in society has always been pursued and regularly implemented.

The leader of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City expected that the pedestrian bridge would not only serve transport purposes, it will also become an architectural work, creating a highlight, tourist attraction on the Saigon River. Therefore, the design initiative has to be ultimately transferred into technical drawings.

The perspective of the pedestrian bridge over the Saigon River at night (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Mr. Tran Bao Minh, representative of the sponsor shared that the bridge would be a new symbol of Ho Chi Minh City, facilitating the connection between District 1 and Thu Duc City. Besides, it will shine the Thu Thiem New Urban Area.

The 500-meter long bridge starts from Bach Dang Wharf Park, District 1 to the South of Thu Thiem New Urban Area Central Square, Thu Duc City which is designed as a mangrove palm leaf, a familiar image of the Southern region, on Saigon River.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong