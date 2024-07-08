The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has submitted a proposal to the HCMC People's Council to issue a resolution regulating tuition fees for public preschool and general education from the 2024-2025 school year onwards.

HCMC proposes reduction in tuition fees

Accordingly, tuition fees are proposed to be reduced for all levels of education.

Specifically, the proposed tuition fees for the 2024-2025 school year are divided into two groups. Group 1 includes Thu Duc City and districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan. Group 2 comprises Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be and Can Gio districts.

According to the proposal, parents of children aged 3 months to 36 months in Group 1 will pay VND200,000 per month per child, while their peers in Group 2 will pay VND120,000. Parents of children aged 3 to 6 years in Group 1 will pay VND160,000 per month per child, and their peers in Group 2 will pay VND100,000.

Parents of middle school students in Group 1 will pay VND60,000 per month per child, and children in Group 2 will pay VND30,000. Parents of high school students in Group 1 will pay VND120,000 per month per child, and their peers in Group 2 will pay VND100,000.

The proposed tuition fees for the 2024-2025 academic year are equivalent to the fees charged in the 2021-2022 academic year and represent a reduction compared to the 2023-2024 academic year.

For regular educational institutions, the tuition fees are equivalent to those of public schools at the same level within the local area.

Additionally, the tuition fees for online learning are set at 50 percent of the fees charged by public educational institutions for in-person learning.

In addition, the HCMC People's Committee has also proposed a resolution to the HCMC People's Council to regulate the items, rates, and collection and disbursement management mechanism for services that serve and support education activities, replacing the Resolution 04 applicable to the 2023-2024 school year which has expired.

Specifically, the HCMC People's Committee proposes to adjust a number of revenue items. Following the committee’s adjustment, the maximum revenue for air conditioning services will increase from VND50,000 to VND110,000 a student monthly for classrooms that are not equipped with air conditioning and must be rented.

Moreover, the fee for organizing the care and education of preschool children in the summer to become an after-hours childcare and education service, which includes the service of babysitting on days off (not including holidays and Tet and meals) will surge.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the regulation of fees and the proposed rates for after-hours care services in preschools aims to create favorable conditions for parents to work with peace of mind.

For non-public preschools, this regulation ensures that they have sufficient legal grounds to implement and provide services that meet social needs in accordance with the prescribed standards.

Additionally, it serves as a basis for relevant authorities to monitor, manage, and supervise the activities of preschool educational institutions, ensuring quality care and safety for children.

By Thu Tam - Translate by Anh Quan