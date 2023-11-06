HCMC proposes issuance of resolution on ‘city within city’ model

The HCMC People’s Committee has reported the implementation results of the project ‘Urban Government Organization in HCMC’ in the first 9 months of 2023 in accordance with the Resolution of the 11 th Congress of the HCMC Party’s Committee.



Accordingly, the adoption of Resolution No.131/2020/QH14 by the National Assembly on establishing an urban government in HCMC is on schedule and has achieved several positives results so far.

However, certain problems have arisen as well, such as non-synchronous adjustments of other related legal documents or no specific regulations to support the implementation of such an urban government. Meanwhile, the quantity of assigned civil servants is not in harmony with the workload or population scale. Finally, turning the People’s Committees of districts and wards into budget estimating units makes it challenging for them to actively carry out their own socio-economic tasks, especially urgent ones.

Therefore, the HCMC People’s Committee has suggested that the municipal Party’s Committee send a proposal to the Central Committee for the consideration and issuance of instructive regulations on the functions and responsibilities of the Party’s Committee of a city within a city.

Another proposed content is instructions on adding necessary functions, responsibilities, and power for the Party’s Committee of a rural district, as well as specific regulations on the content of decentralization and authorization of the Standing Committee of these Party’s Committees to their grassroots levels in accordance with the implementation of an urban government model in the new situation.

The HCMC People’s Committee also proposed that the National Assembly introduce a resolution on certain special mechanisms and policies within its power to apply only during the administrative unit arrangement time. This resolution should specify the responsibilities, power, and structure of the local government in a city within a city. It will be implemented in Thu Duc City. This will become a foundation for the evaluation and proposal to amend or supplement the Law on Local Government Organization for the ‘city within city’ model.

The Government is proposed to direct related ministries and state agencies to consult and help HCMC to address current problems while recommending suitable mechanisms and policies for decentralization and authorization so that Thu Duc City can take better advantage of its strengths for sustainable growth.

Lastly, HCMC suggested that the Government either submit a proposal to competent authorities or within its power issue mechanisms and policies for administrative unit arrangement in order to create favorable conditions for localities to assign suitable civil servants and complete their own structure. A necessary incentive policy encouraging redundant civil servants and public employees to quit their job must be released as well.