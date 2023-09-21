HCMC promoting comprehensive innovation in education

The Propaganda Department of the HCMC Party’s Committee yesterday held a conference about the implementation of Resolution 29-NQ/TW about comprehensive educational innovation to answer the demands of industrialization and modernization in HCMC.



The conference, named ‘Leadership Role of the Party’s Committees at Different Levels in Adopting Resolution 29-NQ/TW of the 11th Party Central Committee on November 4, 2013 about Comprehensive Innovation in Education to Meet the Requirements of Industrialization and Modernization in the Socialist-Oriented Market Economy and International Integration in HCMC’, attracted the participants of over 300 officials from the HCMC People’s Council, the Vietnam Fatherland Front – HCMC Committee, the Party’s Committees of Thu Duc City and 21 districts, representatives of universities and colleges in HCMC.

In his speech, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda Department Le Hong Son shared that thanks to sensible management from the Party’s Committee and the State, there have been remarkable achievements in educational innovation, especially the autonomy mechanism in the three academic, financial, and human resources aspects.

President Nguyen Thanh Hiep of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine shared experience and practical management measures for educational innovation, saying that it is necessary for the Party’s Committees at all levels to be the leader in carrying out Resolution 29. There must be frequent monitoring to timely support units in the organization to fulfill its action plan and assigned targets. Building capable teaching staff for innovation in education is also an essential task.

Stressing the necessity to create a strong, clear and moral Party’s Committee that has stable political ideology, Deputy Head of the Political and Ideological Division under the HCMC Department of Education and Training stated that this is a foundation for educational institutes to teach morality and a civilized lifestyle to all students. This can be done via school assembly sessions, extra-curriculum activities, field trips.

Deputy Head of the Phu Nhuan District Division of Education and Training Le Mong Diep voiced the need to take care of both the physical and ideological aspects for the teaching staff via suitable encouraging policies so that they can improve their performance, build their own political ambitions, and fight against care-free styles in education.

Finally, as to the model of ‘Advanced School for the Regional and Global Integration’ in HCMC, Principal of Le Quy Don High School in District 3 commented that such a new model needs the cooperative support from the Party’s Committee, the local authorities, educational managers, and the teaching staff as well.

President Hoang Cong Gia Khanh of the University of Economics and Law (Vietnam National University – HCM) said that after 10 years implementing Resolution 29, tertiary education in Vietnam has seen growths in various aspects. The teaching quality is developing day after day when applying the model of university management via a council. The cooperation among the Party’s Committees at all levels, state agencies and ministries, the local authorities, and educational managers and teaching staffs has left a positive impression on international organizations. However, there are still limits coming from the State’s regulations and policies.

President Mai Thanh Phong of HCMC University of Technology (Vietnam National University – HCM) commented that HCMC is one of the leading areas in the country regarding innovation in education to answer the society’s demands. The city’s achievements are the basis for even more innovations in the field as well as a driving force to make the city a more charming, civilized, modern, and loving one.

Head of the Propaganda Division of District 1 Nguyen Trung Chau Tuyen said that it is essential to develop members of the Party in the educational field, to teach political ideology in schools, and to increase the leading role of the Party’s Committee in schools. The management of the local authorities in learner-oriented innovation is also necessary.

Concluding the conference, Deputy Head Le Hong Son shared that the implementation of Resolution 98 in HCMC is a huge chance for the city to make good use of its own comprehensive strengths and strategic location in the process of innovating education under the guidance of Resolution 29.