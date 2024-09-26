Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC promotes tourism, trade, investment cooperation with Lao localities

HCMC prioritizes the promotion of tourism, trade, and investment cooperation with Lao localities.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai receives Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction Khamlay Sipaseuth. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the city Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said on September 26 when receiving a Lao delegation who were in the city to attend the 2nd HCMC Friendship Dialogue and the 5th HCMC Economic Forum 2024.

At the reception, Mai affirmed that the city attaches importance to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, and also pays special attention to promoting cooperation with Lao sectors and localities, especially with those having twinning relations with HCMC.

He emphasized that HCMC is interested in cooperation with Lao localities in education and training. The city is willing to grant Lao students scholarships and offer training programs for Lao officials.

Delegates of the two sides attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the delegation, comprising leaders of many Lao localities, Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction Khamlay Sipaseuth congratulated HCMC on successfully organizing the friendship dialogue and economic forum, which affirms the important role the city plays in terms of friendship and cooperation with a variety of localities around the world.

He also thanked HCMC for its effective assistance in the past time, especially in developing human resources and promoting investment in Lao localities.

He called on the city to increase delegation exchanges with Lao localities and promote friendship and cooperation with more Lao localities.

Vietnamplus

