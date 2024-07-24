HCMC promotes its relationship with Kuwait

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on July 23 hosted a reception for outgoing Kuwaiti Consul General to HCMC Talal A S Alhazza who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Kuwaiti Consul General in HCMC Talal A S Alhazza. (Photo: SGGP)

At the reception, the Consul General of the State of Kuwait to HCMC extended deep condolences to the family of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the people, and the Government of Vietnam over the passing of the Party General Secretary.

The Kuwaiti Consul General extended his sincere thanks to the HCMC’s government for supporting and creating favorable conditions for him and the consulate’s activities in the city over the past time, and warm sentiments for the hospitality and friendliness of the people of the southern metropolis.

Mr. Talal A S Alhazza believed that the achievements made in the Kuwait-Vietnam relationship in recent years will serve as a crucial foundation to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and elevate them to new heights in the near future.

On behalf of the leadership of HCMC, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the efforts of the Kuwaiti Consul General in contributing to boosting the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Kuwait in general, and specifically between Kuwait and HCMC.

He extended his best wishes to Mr. Talal A S Alhazza and hoped the Kuwaiti Consul General would continue to contribute and promote the strong development of the relationship between Vietnam and Kuwait.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh