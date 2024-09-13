HCMC producers, distributors increase supply to disaster-hit North

Essential goods producers and distributors in HCMC are ramping up their efforts to increase stocks and swiftly transport them to the North, which has been severely affected by the disasters caused by typhoon Yagi.

Saigon Co.op's shipments of fruits and vegetables at the warehouse in Binh Duong Province are being prepared for supply to Northern provinces on the evening of September 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Ly Kim Chi, chairwoman of the HCMC Food and Foodstuff Association, said after receiving information about the devastation, her association immediately worked with key producers to increase output to ensure the North gets adequate supply of goods.

"We will ensure adequate supply of dried and processed foods.

“Our member businesses are committed to maintaining steady prices."

Food and foodstuff businesses in the city are coordinating with retailers and transporters to expedite shipment to the North, she said.

The association is working with its members, particularly those with facilities and warehouses close to typhoon-hit areas, to ensure quick supply, she said.

It has launched a campaign to collect donations to aid people affected by the storm and its aftermath, and received a lot of contributions, she added.

Major retailers such as Saigon Co.op, MM Mega Market and Central Retail have also announced an increase in shipments to the North.

Saigon Co.op, which has 11 Co.opmart supermarkets and 28 Co.op Food stores in Hanoi, Hai Phong, Vinh Phuc, Bac Giang, and Phu Tho, has quickly tripled its normal supply to them.

Its northern distribution center in Bac Ninh Province is operating on an emergency basis, with all staff working in shifts and overtime to keep the center running 24/7 to coordinate the transport of goods.

It has mobilized trucks from its other distribution centers and used smaller trucks to serve the Northern market.

To make up for the vegetable shortages caused by the damage to farms in the North, the retailer has increased its purchase from Dong Nai, Lam Dong and some Mekong Delta provinces to ship to the North.

In addition to ensuring stocks, hygiene and safety and steady prices, Co.opmart in collaborated with suppliers is also offering discounts dedicated to the Northern market.

It reported that footfall and sales at its Northern outlets have increased by 50 percent from normal days, and online orders have doubled or tripled, especially for foods such as instant noodles, rice noodles, dry vermicelli, biscuits, and milk.

Vu Anh Khoa, Saigon Co.op’s chairman, said the retailer is focusing its resources on sharing and supporting typhoon and flood-hit provinces in the North.

He asked its Northern distribution center to proactively participate with localities and organizations to ensure timely supply of goods to customers and people in need, and is ready to transport goods to mountainous and remote areas when needed.

MM Mega Market Vietnam has increased the staff size at Northern warehouses to ensure prompt supply and transport of goods to its stores and customers.

Tran Kim Nga, its external affairs director, said MM has for long focused on building a closed supply chain, and has five sourcing stations, two large storage warehouses in Binh Duong, and six B2B delivery depots, and so its stocks are capable of meeting demand in the North for a full month.

It has tripled the supply of goods from the south to the North and from Northern warehouses to its customers, and MM is ready to collaborate with rescue and relief workers and charities who need large quantities of relief supplies, she said.

Central Retail Vietnam, owner of GO! and Big C supermarket chains, has doubled its normal supply of vegetables.

Businesses in the South are closely coordinating with distribution and retail systems that have networks in the North to promptly supply essential goods.

Businesses and retailers are also working with State agencies and local authorities to provide relief to affected people.

