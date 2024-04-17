HCMC prioritizes projects serving material and spiritual life of people

The activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) must be associated with the city's regular activities.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on April 17 chairs a meeting of the Steering Committee for activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). (Photo: SGGP)

They also closely link with the goal of improving the quality of life of people and building a civilized, modern, and sentimental city.

The statement was made by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at a meeting of the Steering Committee for activities marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) held in the city on April 17.

The activities must reflect the significance, values of peace, independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, integration and the development of the country and HCMC, patriotism, national pride, the precious qualities of Vietnamese culture and people, the land and people of HCMC, comprehensive strength of the political system and the people in implementing emulation movements.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai delivers a speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen requested departments and units of the city to accelerate the construction progress of projects, and socio-economic infrastructures; prioritize projects directly serving the material and spiritual life of the people, environmental projects, urban renovation and embellishment works; speed up the disbursement progress of public investment.

In the field of culture and arts, the city needs products and works that are widespread, create cultural and historical value, and highlight the significance and core values of peace, independence, and sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity. In addition, the city is urgently implementing an action plan to develop the Ho Chi Minh cultural space.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen meets delegates at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC needs to organize activities and create conditions for various sectors, religious dignitaries, intellectuals, scientists, businesses, associations, social organizations, and overseas Vietnamese to participate, affirming the patriotic value and tradition while also contributing ideas to the development of the country and HCMC. The committee must also pay attention to caring for people credited with revolutionary service and policy beneficiary families, he noted.

Related News HCMC begins implementation plans of activities marking Reunification Day 2025

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh